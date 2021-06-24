Mid-afternoon market update: Dow jumps over 300 points, Portage biotech shares slide

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 34,222.59 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 14,377.16. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.67% to 4,270.15. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,577,710 cases with around 602,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,082,770 cases and 391,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,169,880 COVID-19 cases with 507,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,635,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,892,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.