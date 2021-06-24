Cancel
Congress & Courts

First Rioter Receives Sentence, Judge Calls Insurrection a ‘Disgrace’

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman from Indiana became the first Capitol rioter to receive her sentence yesterday. At a hearing in D.C. Federal Court, Judge Royce Lamberth said the insurrection was a ‘disgrace’ and forcefully rebuked the ‘utter nonsense’ coming from some Republican lawmakers. He also praised the media for it’s coverage of the assault and pointed out that “Much of the public remains outraged at what occurred.” 49 year old Anna Morgan-Lloyd got six months of probation for trespassing and a $500 fine.

