Earlier this year Dentsu confirmed it was considering the sale of its headquarters building in Tokyo as part of a broader streamlining effort. Now the holding company has entered into a preliminary sales agreement with an undisclosed buyer. If the sale is completed Dentsu would lease office space from the new owner in the building for its staff, only about 20% of whom are commuting to offices there due to the pandemic. Prior to the health crisis about 9,000 workers commuted to the office daily.