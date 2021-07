Conversations will run concurrently with this year’s festival from July 6-17 Launched in the 90s, “Masterclasses” became a highlight of the 12 days at Cannes over the years. The Festival even decided to rename them “Rendez-vous with…” in 2018 and to stage more of them, so that the personal visions and unique words of the major artists of our age could be imparted alongside the Official Selection screenings. Festival-goers and the audience will be invited to listen and converse with these highly distinguished guests from all over the world.