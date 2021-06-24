Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

UW Wausau Campus Foundation Awards 10 new STEAM scholarships

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago

WAUSAU – The UW Wausau Campus Foundation has awarded a second round of 10 STEAM scholarships totaling $25,000 for UW-Stevens Point at Wausau students.

The STEAM scholarships target students who plan to major in science, technology, engineering, art/design and math- or finance-related disciplines.

The STEAM scholarship recipients are Amber DeSmith, Max Fenhaus, Kiana Haenel, Justin Keeney, Nolan Maes, Nicholas Mergendahl, Jorie Meyer, Courtney Murkowski, Lillie Salzman and Sakura Yang.

For more information on the foundation, visit greatstartswithu.org or contact the foundation at 715-261-6280.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Wausau, WI
Society
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Uw Stevens Point#Charity#Uw Stevens Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Charities
Related
Stevens Point, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point offers new science education major

STEVENS POINT – University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a new science education degree this fall, one of the first in the University of Wisconsin System. The natural science for science teaching certification is a collaborative bachelor’s degree program. Students will take core science courses and select a minor in one of those disciplines and a certificate in an additional field of science.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Positive Alternatives achieves accreditation

Positive Alternatives, a local nonprofit organization, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation, the nonprofit announced this week. Positive Alternatives provides services to youth and families, including adolescent groups homes in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Amery, River Falls and Menomonie, as well as community-based services in western...
Madison, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

UW System awards $1 million in scholarships

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System announced this week 267 UW System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program. The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while...
Madison, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

UW System announces new interim VP for university relations

MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced this week that he has named Jeff Buhrandt as interim vice president for university relations, replacing Scott Neitzel, who is resigning his position after helping guide UW System during the coronavirus pandemic. “Scott’s budget and management experience was key to helping...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

YMCA adds book exchange service at downtown branch

WAUSAU — A new Little Free Library location is now open for use outside of the Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch, 707 Third St. The neighborhood book exchange is open to community members and is the newest community site for Wausau area families and youths. The library installation was spearheaded by...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

American Legion installs new officers

(WAUSAU) The Wausau American Legion Post 10 held its installation of officers for 2021-2023 at Bunkers on June 15, 2021. Larry W. Jager Past Commander is pictured passing on the gavel to incoming Commander Bob Weller (center) with Pat Borchardt, Commander 2010-2011, on the right. The officers sworn in by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy