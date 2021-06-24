UW Wausau Campus Foundation Awards 10 new STEAM scholarships

WAUSAU – The UW Wausau Campus Foundation has awarded a second round of 10 STEAM scholarships totaling $25,000 for UW-Stevens Point at Wausau students.

The STEAM scholarships target students who plan to major in science, technology, engineering, art/design and math- or finance-related disciplines.

The STEAM scholarship recipients are Amber DeSmith, Max Fenhaus, Kiana Haenel, Justin Keeney, Nolan Maes, Nicholas Mergendahl, Jorie Meyer, Courtney Murkowski, Lillie Salzman and Sakura Yang.

For more information on the foundation, visit greatstartswithu.org or contact the foundation at 715-261-6280.