California Governor Gavin Newsom Faces Recall Election

Yesterday, state officials confirmed that California Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election. This marks the second time in state history that a special election was held to recall a sitting Governor. 43 people withdrew their signatures from petitions to recall the Governor during a 30-day window required by state law. California’s Department of Finance will now begin estimating the cost of the recall including holding it as a special election or part of the next regular election which will then be submitted to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and the Chairperson of the joint Legislative Budget Committee by August 5th.