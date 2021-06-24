Cancel
Horry County, SC

Tidelands Health Announced Plans for a New Long-term Acute Care Facility

By Tori Adams
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Tidelands Health announced plans for a new long-term acute care facility. The Tidelands Health extended care hospital would be the first one of it’s kind in Horry County and 24 beds would be included inside the facility. The proposal is in conjunction with the already planned Carolina Bays Hospital in the Socastee area with Tidelands investing $17.6 million into the facility. It will have to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control once Tidelands files a certificate of need which they plan to do next week.

