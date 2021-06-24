Many In Wisconsin Jails Have The Right To Vote, But Few Actually Do

A new report released Wednesday found that many jail administrators have taken small, but important, steps to increase ballot access for incarcerated individuals. However, authors say troubling voting barriers persist for the thousands of people in Wisconsin’s jails. The report, titled "Ballots for All: Ensuring Eligible Wisconsinites in Jail Have Equal Access to Voting," was released by All Voting is Local, a project in collaboration with the ACLU, The American Constitution Society and The League of Women Voters.