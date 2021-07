Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is heading to Netflix at the end of the week. What will the movie be about, and how is it connected to Fear Street Part 1?. When it comes to horror, R. L. Stine has always got it just right. He’s created books for all ages, and among the list of books is the Fear Street series. Aimed at teenagers, the series of books take readers on trips around Shadyside and the horrors that came to those who lived there.