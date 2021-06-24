Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

OBR Chalk Talk LIVE at 8:30p: Single-High Coverage Study

By Jake Burns
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the OBR continues to expand coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalk Talk#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Obr#The Obr Youtube Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbrownsnation.com

Mike Tannenbaum: “Baker Mayfield Is Very Much A Replaceable Part”

ESPN NFL Insider Mike Tannenbaum is skeptical of the Cleveland Browns’ ability to have success in the 2021 season because of quarterback Baker Mayfield. During Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Tannenbaum was on a panel discussing the NFL.com analyst Marc Ross’ report of the league’s most complete teams. The...
NFLchicagobears

Chalk Talk: How close is Santos to NFL record?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. How close is ﻿Cairo Santos﻿ to setting the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made?. Aaron P. North Carolina. Cairo Santos established a...
NFL247Sports

REPLAY: OBR Weekly LIVE!

Yes, the gang will be at it again tonight on the infamous OBR Weekly show on Youtube! We’ll start talking Cleveland Browns football at 7PM, like we do every Tuesday night. We’ve embedded the stream below, but we recommend that you CLICK HERE to see the show on Youtube and participate in the chat room!
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
Warren, AR247Sports

Treylon Burks makes another first team All-America list

Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks has made another first team preseason All-America list, this time by Pro Football Network. It says a lot about him from a talent standpoint as he earned a spot on the list for his potential and not for last season's numbers, according to the release. Burks has seen his name pop up in several NFL mock drafts this offseason, as well.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
Football247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Paul Chryst one of nation's most underrated coaches

The Wisconsin Badgers are considered one of the Big Ten's frontrunners this season behind Ohio State and return a nucleus of talent anxious to turn the tides on a disappointing 4-3 finish last fall under Paul Chryst. It marked an uncharacteristically average campaign for Chryst, who is 56-19 at Wisconsin with four double-digit win seasons in his first six years at the program.
Springfield, ILchannel1450.com

Live Rewind Podcast: Bray Talks Glenwood vs Springfield High Regional Basketball

The Live Rewind podcast is the full audio from the segment in which coaches or players sit down to watch a memorable game from their careers and discuss it while watching our highlight. This podcast is brought to you by County Financial, contact your local agent today for a quote. In this episode, Glenwood High School graduate Makenzie Bray talks about the 2018 4A Chatham regional semifinal game between the Titans and the Springfield High Senators.
Seattle, WA247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 55 Days

We're less than 60 days away from the start of the 2021 Football season! Washington will host Montana on September 4th, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. We'll also include the current UW players wearing the number, when available.
NFL247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines | A first look at the Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss will open its 2021 season on a national stage in front of an ESPN, prime time television audience. It sets up as the perfect way for the Rebels and quarterback Matt Corral, whose name is being thrown around in preseason Heisman conversation, to kick things off. But could it be a trap game for Ole Miss to open a season in whu=ich there are high expectations in Oxford?
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLchatsports.com

8 Cleveland Browns rehabbing major injuries this season

May 15, 2019; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Eight Cleveland Browns are rehabbing major injuries this off-season, with the greatest of determination and desire to make it back. The Cleveland...
NFL247Sports

Update: Pre-training camp projected Illini football 2021 depth chart

While a last-minute addition is still possible through the transfer portal, the Illinois football roster is all but set for the 2021 season, and the official team roster was updated late last month to reflect that. After the coaching change from Lovie Smith to Bret Bielema, the Illini roster saw...
NBAneosportsinsiders.com

5 Cleveland Sports That Are Worth Betting For

While Cleveland is considered one of the great cities in the U.S. because of its culture and state-of-the-art architectural landscapes, people have a lot of respect for their sports teams. Although they aren’t at their best at times, Cleveland sports still gain much support from its undying fans since then.
NFL247Sports

Look: Bills QB Mitch Trubisky spends honeymoon in Cabo

They say being a backup quarterback in the NFL is the best job in professional sports and Buffalo Bills signal caller Mitch Trubisky is enjoying all of that and then some ahead of his first season with the franchise. The former Chicago Bears’ first-round pick out of North Carolina officially...
Michigan State247Sports

Central Michigan "obviously the right place" for Kade Kostus

Central Michigan had a strong month of June, climbing the MAC recruiting rankings and expanding their 2022 class. One of the big additions was Rockford (Mich.) linebacker/defensive end Kade Kostus, who is the class's highest ranked recruit per the 247Sports Composite. "Of all the options I had, CMU was obviously...
Oregon Statefishduck.com

What is Your Fondest Oregon Football Memory?

Picture it: November 29th, 2013. Oregon and Oregon State are facing off in Autzen Stadium. Marcus Mariota is capping off a fantastic second season as a starter, the Ducks are 9-2 heading in to the day against a 6-5 Beavers squad who would love to prevent Oregon from reaching 10 wins. Mark Helfrich has had a solid first year as a coach after netting a solid recruiting class. The school looks primed to break out in the near future, but tonight the Beavers are standing in the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy