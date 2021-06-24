Cancel
Rockford, MI

Rockford reopening Main Street to traffic as indoor dining capacity limits lift

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0PNG_0aeOrHbl00

Rockford is reopening its Main Street to traffic as indoor seating restrictions for bars and restaurants get lifted.

City employees will begin removing outdoor seating, firepits and other structures from Main Street on Wednesday, June 30, according to a Facebook post.

The road will reopen to traffic and parking on Main Street will return to normal Friday, July 2.

Though the gathering area is going away, the Rockford Outdoor Refreshment Area district will remain in effect until at least December of this year.

In December, the City Council will consider extending it for another year.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Rockford, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
#Dining#Restaurants#The City Council
