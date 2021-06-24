Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Owyhee Mountains; West Central Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 105 in the mountain valleys. * WHERE...West Central Mountains, Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 50s to mid 60s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling like it normally does in these areas.