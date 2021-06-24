Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Creede, or 30 miles south of Gunnison, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Saguache County.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saguache County, CO
City
Creede, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Continental Divide#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy