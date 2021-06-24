Special Weather Statement issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Creede, or 30 miles south of Gunnison, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Saguache County.alerts.weather.gov