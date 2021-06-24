Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Richland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCCONE NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND WEST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Vida, or 15 miles north of Circle, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richey.alerts.weather.gov