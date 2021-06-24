Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, McCone, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; McCone; Richland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCCONE NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND WEST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Vida, or 15 miles north of Circle, moving east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richey.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circle, MT
County
Dawson County, MT
County
Richland County, MT
City
Vida, MT
City
Richey, MT
County
Mccone County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy