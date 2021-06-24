Sean at the Movies: Werewolves Within and Rollers
On this week’s edition of Sean at the Movies, I talked with the directors and stars of two movies that I really enjoyed, Werewolves Within and Roillers. First up, actor Michael Chernus and director Josh Ruben talk about the funny and the scary of Werewolves Within. Then I had a wonderful one on one conversation with Harry Guillen, one of the terrific ensemble in Werewolves Within. Then, I was lucky to chat with the team behind Roller, writer-director Isaiah Smallman, and stars Johnny Ray Gill and Kevin Bigley.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0