Sean at the Movies: Werewolves Within and Rollers

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s edition of Sean at the Movies, I talked with the directors and stars of two movies that I really enjoyed, Werewolves Within and Roillers. First up, actor Michael Chernus and director Josh Ruben talk about the funny and the scary of Werewolves Within. Then I had a wonderful one on one conversation with Harry Guillen, one of the terrific ensemble in Werewolves Within. Then, I was lucky to chat with the team behind Roller, writer-director Isaiah Smallman, and stars Johnny Ray Gill and Kevin Bigley.

