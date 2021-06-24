Sean at the Movies: Werewolves Within and Rollers

Sam Richardson sat down with us to talk about similarities in comedy and horror movies, and how well he can throw an axe. In his latest film, Sam Richardson plays Finn, a National Parks Range, who has newly arrived to the small town of Beaverfield. As he checks into the local inn, he meets Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) the town's postal worker, and they seem to hit it off pretty quickly. But it turns out there is a mysterious creature terrorizing the town, so some townsfolk lock themselves in the inn for safety, and one of them may be the very monster they're all hiding from. This new horror comedy release from IFC films is based on the video game by the same name, and it also features Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, and Glenn Fleshler. Richardson recently talked to us about making his new film.