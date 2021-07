I don't know what the deal was with their kid -- maybe a 4-year old, but I would guess Downs just on sight -- and that kid was having a rough day. The parents were SO nice and patient with her. I offered to let them go ahead of me, and they refused. When it was my turn, I quietly handed the cashier a $20 after I'd paid for us, and told her to take care of the folks behind me, and I got out of the store.