Drone Light Show Coming To New St. Pete Pier

Firework shows are back on this year and many locations in the Toledo area are ready to show off their Fourth of July spirit. As we approach Fourth of July weekend and commemorate America’s independence, there are many celebrations to attend. There will be firework shows across Toledo and in several different places around the city for any viewers who would like to go. Many of them will begin at dusk or 10:00 p.m. for those who are looking forward to bringing their patriotic spirit. A compiled list of firework shows happening is below.