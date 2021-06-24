Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Drone Light Show Coming To New St. Pete Pier

By Geno
myq105.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article► Watch the GWR's Favourites || http://bit.ly/GWR-Favs▶ Order Guinness World Records 2021 || https://bit.ly/GWR-2021The most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) ... To celebrate the new pier’s first anniversary, the City of St. Petersburg will present a 300 drone light show July 6 at 9pm. They say that the first 2,000 guests to arrive will get a special wristband that will be a part of the show. They say you’ll be able to see the show from Spa Beach Park, the St. Pete Pier or any of the downtown waterfront parks, with the exception of Vinoy Park.

Comments / 0

