Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High tides will bring potential for minor tidal flooding and beach erosion, with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...During high tide this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is also possible. Strong rip currents creating hazardous swimming conditions, especially during outgoing tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide near 7.0 feet will occur between 730 PM to 1130 PM this evening.