Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Retired police being paid $3.2K a month to investigate 'potential irregularities and/or illegalities'

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKQlr_0aeOqWUn00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retired police officers hired by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are being paid $3,200 a month to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election.

That's what contracts obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show. The investigators have been hired for three months to conduct the probe.

Vos signed two contracts in recent days and has said he intends to hire a third investigator and an attorney to oversee the probe.

Vos announced plans to have the officers investigate the election results as part of the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Election Results#Ap#The Associated Press#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy