Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Iowa Trump Supporter Pushed Towards Plea Deal To Lessen Sentence For Shooting Black Girl

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. It can be one of the most valiant things when a person can admit they’re wrong, but that same respect isn’t given to those who are coerced into an apology. Unfortunately the latter came into play recently with a Trump supporter in Iowa who plead guilty last week on felony charges for firing a gun into a car full of Black girls.

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trump Supporters#Racial Injustice#Instagram Twitter#Nbc Blk#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public Safetythecut.com

Look Who’s Being Charged With a Hate Crime

Earlier this year, Miya Ponsetto earned herself the nickname “Soho Karen,” after a video showed her attacking a Black teenager, throwing him to the ground, and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. While I, too, was hoping to never hear from this woman — who has referred to herself as a “22-year-old girl” — ever again, I have a bit of satisfying news: Ponsetto has been charged with a hate crime for the alleged physical assault and false accusation.
Iowa Statekfgo.com

Iowa man sentenced to prison for disaster relief fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A 57-year-old Armstrong man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for receiving more than $1.3 million in loans in a fraud scheme involving federal programs offering help for coronavirus-related losses. Donald Trosin was sentenced in Cedar Rapids’ federal court. He had...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Judge rejects plea agreement in 2020 fatal shooting

A judge rejected a plea agreement Tuesday between federal prosecutors and a Mounds man that would have netted him a 25-year prison term for the fatal shooting of another man in Tulsa last year. Kyle Quentin Sago, 31, pleaded guilty April 1 to second-degree murder in Indian Country in exchange...
Healththejacksonpress.org

CNN Medical Expert: Life ‘Needs To Be Hard’ For Unvaccinated Americans

CNN’s medical analyst Dr. Leanna Wen believes that life “needs to be hard” for Americans who refuse vaccinations. Wen made her remarks during an interview on CNN on Friday. Wen: ‘It Needs To Be Hard For People To Remain Unvaccinated’. “So now we have this delta variant that is much...
POTUSCNBC

Trump rioter Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded White House during Capitol siege, video shows

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.
Missouri StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

UPDATE: Missouri “Bartender” Who Went Viral For Destroying Military ID Doesn’t Even Work At The Bar

Over the weekend, footage of quite possibly the biggest tool in the world surfaced in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Lake of the Ozarks. You can read the full story HERE, but basically we had an idiot bartender at Loto Lounge berate a group of military members who wanted to get a drink, claiming they were using fake IDs. He then bent one of their IDs in half, called it fake, mocked their “fake” military service, and even said they were “too young to know what 9/11 is.”
Washington Statehawaiitelegraph.com

Arrest warrant issued against Kyle Massey

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Actor Kyle Massey, who is a former Disney child star, has had a warrant issued for his arrest in Washington State after the 29-year-old recently missed his court date on Monday morning, where he was called on the charge of "immoral" communication with a minor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy