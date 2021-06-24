Cancel
Baker County, OR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 112 possible in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Much of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the upper 60s to mid 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of relief.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baker County, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Harney County, OR
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Hot Weather#Heat Stroke
