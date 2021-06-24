Katrina Madewell Tampa Home Talk/Keller Williams Realty

Mark is joined by Katrina Madewell, of Team Madewell, Tampa Home Talk, Keller Williams Realty. Katrina is the host of the real estate radio show, Tampa Home Talk, airing weekly Fridays @ 8am and 9am on 1010AM Money Talk. Katrina is a well-qualified real estate professional, has been in Tampa Bay real estate for almost 30 years, and has a mortgage background of over 18 years. Katrina loves training real estate agents and is known as the realtor’s realtor. Katrina gives a statistical rundown of the hot Tampa Bay real estate market along with tips on selling your home and how to determine the value of your biggest asset. (25:50) Katrina can be reached at 813 936 2302.