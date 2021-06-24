Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

MOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Moorefield man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase through Hardy County. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a report of a stolen white GMC Suburban from the Chris Alt Train Crossing of the South Branch Line just south of Fisher Road. The vehicle is worth approximately $1,500 and roughly $1,000 worth of damage was caused to another vehicle the Suburban was parked next to. The officer placed the vehicle in NCIC as stolen.