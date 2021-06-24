Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardy County, WV

Hardy County man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing vehicle, leading police on chase

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOOREFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Moorefield man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase through Hardy County. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a report of a stolen white GMC Suburban from the Chris Alt Train Crossing of the South Branch Line just south of Fisher Road. The vehicle is worth approximately $1,500 and roughly $1,000 worth of damage was caused to another vehicle the Suburban was parked next to. The officer placed the vehicle in NCIC as stolen.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardy County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Hardy County, WV
City
Moorefield, WV
Moorefield, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gmc#Ncic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy