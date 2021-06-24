Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

COUNCIL APPROVES COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON’S PHL PREVAILING WAGE BILL TO PROTECT FRONTLINE WORKERS AT PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

phlcouncil.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia, PA (June 24, 2021): Philadelphia City Council overwhelmingly approved legislation sponsored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) that would ensure frontline workers at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL Airport) not only receive family-sustaining wages, but also affordable healthcare and paid sick leave. Bill # 210421A, known as The PHL Prevailing...

phlcouncil.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 1

