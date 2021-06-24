COUNCIL APPROVES COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON’S PHL PREVAILING WAGE BILL TO PROTECT FRONTLINE WORKERS AT PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philadelphia, PA (June 24, 2021): Philadelphia City Council overwhelmingly approved legislation sponsored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) that would ensure frontline workers at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL Airport) not only receive family-sustaining wages, but also affordable healthcare and paid sick leave. Bill # 210421A, known as The PHL Prevailing...phlcouncil.com
