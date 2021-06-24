PROGRESSIVE COUNCILMEMBERS CHAMPION NEW FUNDING TO PREVENT GUN VIOLENCE AND EVICTIONS, CALL FOR DEEPER INVESTMENT IN PUBLIC SERVICES

PHILADELPHIA—Today, City Councilmembers Helen Gym (At-Large), Kendra Brooks (At-Large), and Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) released the following statement reacting to the amended City budget for fiscal year 2022, acknowledging the addition of several funding priorities that they fought for as a step in the right direction. However, the three elected officials also criticized the budget agreement for its failure to adequately invest in the local jobs and public services that struggling communities depend on and for its inclusion of broad wage tax cuts that will not provide significant relief for low-income residents, while foregoing tens of millions in needed tax dollars.