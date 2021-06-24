McCoy: Reliever Sims the last Reds pitcher to go on Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds bullpen has been a real problem this season. While it’s pitched better of late, getting back Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims (and others who are currently working their way back from injury) would go a long way. But with those two specifically, it seems that the timeline may have been moved back a little further than initially expected. Initially it seemed that Tejay Antone was going to return right after the All-Star break. That, however, is not the case anymore.