Wolf 'neutral' on repeat-a-grade bill but has concerns about districts' costs, staffing

Ellwood City Ledger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania parents could soon have the ability to hold their children back a grade this coming school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on education. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s bill unanimously passed the Senate last month and unanimously passed the House on Wednesday. The bill, though, was amended by the House and the Senate approved that version on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

Educationokcfox.com

School district in Pennsylvania to require clear backpacks for grades 6-12

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A Pennsylvania school board approved a new backpack policy change for the upcoming school year that affects all students grades six through 12. During the Altoona Area School District's board meeting on June 21, the board approved the changes to the student code of conduct for the 2021-22 school year to require all secondary students to carry clear backpacks.
Butler, PA977rocks.com

Wolf Vetoes Election Bill

Governor Tom Wolf has officially vetoed an elections reform package. The largely Republican sponsored bill was panned by the Democrat Wolf as voter suppression. He cited the limiting mail-in ballots, capping early voting, and the reduced voter registration time period as reasons he vetoed. Wolf did concede that there were...
Economypennbizreport.com

Banking system bill heads to Gov. Wolf

House Bill 859, supporting the state’s banking system, recently advanced the state Senate and heads to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature. The bill amends the Department of Banking and Securities Code to convert the Banking Department fund into a trust fund for credit unions, banking institutions, licensees, and customers.
Educationheraldstandard.com

Deadline for students to repeat a grade approaches

For parents in Pennsylvania considering the difficult decision of holding their children back a year due to learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline is approaching. Under a new state law, parents have until July 15 to decide whether or not their children will move on to the next...
EducationDaily Item

Few requests for students to repeat grades

The number of parents who have approached Valley school districts about repeating a grade due to concerns with learning loss over the past year is fairly low, school leaders said. Some districts have not had any parents request their child repeat the year and some superintendents said the law is...
EducationBeaver County Times

Gov. Wolf signs Act 66, allows students to repeat grades

Act 66 of 2021 into law, permitting students that were enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to repeat their grade level, in an effort to make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.
Educationabc23.com

Parents Can Opt in to Child Repeating a Grade

Parents of Pennsylvania school kids have a little over a week to make a unique decision on their child’s education future that’s tied to the pandemic. The issue is a new state law that allows parents this year to request their child repeat a grade level in school, specifically due to learning loss from the pandemic. July 15th is the deadline to.
Harrisburg, PAexplore venango

Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bill Prohibiting Vaccine Passports

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed Senate Bill 618, legislation that would prohibit the state from implementing vaccine passports, limiting medical providers and the public from having access to information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy. According to a release from the governor’s office, the legislation would eliminate...
Reading, MASalem News

Redrawing district lines raising concerns

BOSTON — As lawmakers get to work on redrawing the state's political maps, they're being urged not to split cities and towns to reconfigure congressional districts. During a livestreamed hearing Tuesday night, members of the Legislature's Committee on Redistricting heard pleas from local officials in the 6th Congressional District to keep communities intact.
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

PA Parents Have Until July 15 To Decide Child’s Repeat Of Grade Level

HARRISBURG – A new law allows PA parents the option to permit their children to repeat a grade level due to learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Act 66 of 2021 gives parents the power to make the decision on whether their child should advance to the next grade level. Additionally, Act 66 permits students with disabilities who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year and turned age 21 during that school year, or between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, to attend a school entity during the 2021-22 school year and receive services as outlined on their most recent Individualized Education Program with all the protections under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Parents, guardians, and students age 18 and older have until July 15 to elect to have their child or themselves repeat a grade level for the 2021-22 school year. Click on the banner below to find more information and the form needed to repeat a grade level which needs completed by July 15.
Educationmetrokids.com

Deadline to Sign up to Repeat a Grade July 15

If you live in Pennsylvania and think that your child fell behind this year due to virtual schooling, you now have the chance to sign them up to repeat a grade. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new law on June 30, Act 66, that allows students who were enrolled in K-12 grades in the 2020-2021 school year to repeat their most recent grade, regardless of their academic standing. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website, the law strives to “make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.”

