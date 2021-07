It all happened because of Oreos. The classic cookie eventually landed an Ohio mother behind bars — and one of her teenaged sons in the hospital. Brandy Carnahan, 40, is facing four counts of endangering children in the Warren Municipal Court. She was booked in the Trumbull County jail around 8:23 a.m. on Wednesday morning (June 16), and released shortly before 11 a.m., booking information shows.