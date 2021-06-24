Shaji Kumar, MD on the Impact of Daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed MM

The post-transplant scoring system (PTSS), developed by the Francophone Society of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, is based on three independent post-transplant risk factors: grade of acute graft-versus-host disease, lack of platelet recovery before day 100, and relapse before day 100; discriminating low- (0), intermediate- (1–3), and high-risk (4–8) patients. We investigated the prognostic value of the PTSS in a cohort of patients with MDS who underwent myeloablative CD34-selected TCD transplants. From 2008 to 2018, 109 patients underwent a first TCD-HCT for MDS at our center. We used Cox proportional hazards models and different landmark analyses to evaluate the association of categorized PTSS score risk groups with overall survival (OS). Patients with an intermediate/ high risk PTSS score had decreased OS at day 180 (univariate HR 3.25 [95% CI 1.60, 6.60], p = 0.001) and at day 365 (univariate HR 5.42 [95% CI 2.21, 13.3], p < 0.001) compared to low risk PTSS scores. This association remained significant after adjusting for HCT-CI. PTSS score calculated at day 100 was not associated with OS, even after adjusting for HCT-CI subgroups. In summary, the PTSS predicted survival at day 180 and day 365 in recipients of T-cell-depleted allografts for myelodysplastic syndrome.