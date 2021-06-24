Cancel
Shaji Kumar, MD on the Impact of Daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed MM

By Shaji Kumar, MD
cancernetwork.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaji Kumar, MD on the Impact of Daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone in Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed MM. CancerNetwork® sat down with Shaji Kumar, MD of Mayo Clinic, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to talk about the phase 3 MAIA study (NCT02252172) and the impact of daratumumab (Darzalex), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma vs lenalidomide and dexamethasone. Additionally, Kumar discusses how the use of combination therapies may offer patients who are transplant ineligible an effective treatment option.

www.cancernetwork.com

