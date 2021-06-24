Brooklyn gang leader sentenced to life in prison for nightclub killing

Eight Trey gang leader Larry Pagett was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Obtained by the/New York Daily News

A Brooklyn gang leader will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a man inside a crowded nightclub, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Larry Pagett, 41, who led the Eight Trey street gang for more than a decade, was convicted in 2018 of fatally shooting Chrispine Philip inside the Buda Hookah Lounge on Flatbush Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Aug. 28, 2015.

“The pain you imprinted on my heart, my family’s heart ... is a pain that will never go away,” said Philip’s crying sister, Jasmine Philip, 27, at Pagett’s sentencing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday. “I don’t forgive you and I will never forgive you for what you robbed me and my family of.”

Surveillance video from inside the club shows the moment that Pagett opens fire and blasts Philip, 27 in the the head and back from close range.

Philip, a member of Eight Trey’s rivals, Folk Nation, crumpled to the floor as Pagett hit him with a hail of bullets. Five others were injured either by gunfire or the stampede of people running for their lives.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right foot, a 25-year-old woman was hit in the torso and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the head, authorities said.

Pagett was seeking revenge for the murder of an Eight Trey member named “Twin” in Trinidad.

He believed Philip, who he knew as “Droppa,” was responsible.

“That’s Droppa that got Twin killed in Trinidad,” Pagett told a witness in the club before the gunfire.

Gary Villanueva, Pagett’s lawyer, said his client shot up the club in self-defense.

“Larry makes no excuses. He does not blame anyone for his present circumstances. He accepts responsibility for his choices and decisions,” Villanueva wrote in a presentencing report.

At his sentencing Thursday Pagett said, “I’m sorry for the loss of life in this situation.”