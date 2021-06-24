Cancel
Omaha, NE

OPD: Looking for more victims of sexual assault suspect

By Katrina Markel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 18 days ago
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) arrested a 65-year-old man on multiple felony sexual assault charges. Steven Danon is alleged to have assaulted underage victims who were middle school friends with his son.

The police report also states that one alleged victim died as an adult from a drug overdose, which the police are connecting to childhood trauma.

3 News Now is publishing the mugshot of the suspect in this case because OPD believes there may be other victims and that he might have had access to other children. The police urge anyone with information to contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636.

The Douglas County Attorney is charging Danon on 12 different counts of sexual assault. The list of charges and the arrest warrant are embedded below. The content may be disturbing to some readers.

Read the list of charges here.

Read the arrest warrant here.

ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

