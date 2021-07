While Conor McGregor’s post-fight antics have somewhat overshadowed the fight itself, one of the more intriguing storylines to come out of UFC 264 is just how, or why the Irish superstar’s leg snapped the way it did. McGregor landed punishing low kicks early on, forcing Poirier to start trying to catch them to stop the damage, but after a brief clash in the pocket, most of the rest of the first round was spent grappling on the mat.