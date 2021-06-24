Cancel
Hamburg, NY

Golfers Play 100 Holes for a Cause

By Natalie Fahmy
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 18 days ago
Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg had its annual golf marathon on Thursday, where they play 100 holes.

All of the golf swings were for a good cause, to raise money for Roswell Park's Courage of Carly Fund and Live Like Luca, the Luca S. Calanni Foundation .

Simon Bennet founded this event six years ago and he said they’ve raised around $100,000 this year alone.

“It’s very humbling actually, the generosity of Western New York, Wanakah, it’s very humbling. From a personal point of view, it feels very good to be playing and doing these things to raise money for these two great charities,” Bennet said.

Bennet said when the event started there were only a handful of golfers, today there were seventeen players. You can donate at give.roswellpark.org .

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

