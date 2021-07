Spanish search teams were trawling the seabed for the body of a toddler off Tenerife Monday after investigators said they believed she -- like her sister -- had been killed by their father. The case has shocked Spain, and on Monday crowds demonstrated at town halls across the country to protest domestic violence, following similar gatherings over the weekend. The girls -- Anna, aged one, and six-year-old Olivia -- were reported missing on April 27 after being taken by their father, Tomas Gimeno. On Thursday, the body of Olivia was found at the bottom of the sea off Tenerife wrapped in a bag weighted down with an anchor.