Alton, IL

Volleyball Star Brooke Wolff Is Auto Butler Alton High School Female Athlete Of The Month

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 18 days ago
ALTON - Brooke Wolff had an amazing career as a girls volleyball player for Alton High School, and now will take her talents to Lewis and Clark Community College on an academic/athletic scholarship. Wolff is the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. Brooke was All-Conference and Academic All-Conference as an Alton volleyball player and was a Redbird team captain. She also was an Alton High volleyball MVP, led in most blocks, and most kills on the court with 122 spikes Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
