Volleyball Star Brooke Wolff Is Auto Butler Alton High School Female Athlete Of The Month

ALTON - Brooke Wolff had an amazing career as a girls volleyball player for Alton High School, and now will take her talents to Lewis and Clark Community College on an academic/athletic scholarship. Wolff is the Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. Brooke was All-Conference and Academic All-Conference as an Alton volleyball player and was a Redbird team captain. She also was an Alton High volleyball MVP, led in most blocks, and most kills on the court with 122 spikes Continue Reading