Mick Jagger’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Mick Jagger’s eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, now 50, to his youngest son, Deveraux, born in 2016. Mick Jagger has been called plenty of things throughout his lifetime — including “dad”. The 77-year-old rocker is the father of eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, born in 1970, to his youngest son Deveraux, whom he welcomed most recently in 2016. The British rockstar is also the proud dad of supermodel daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, whom he shares with his ex Jerry Hall, 64. Continue reading to find out more about all eight of his kids.