Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Mick Jagger’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

By Emily Selleck
Hollywood Life
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about Mick Jagger’s eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, now 50, to his youngest son, Deveraux, born in 2016. Mick Jagger has been called plenty of things throughout his lifetime — including “dad”. The 77-year-old rocker is the father of eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, born in 1970, to his youngest son Deveraux, whom he welcomed most recently in 2016. The British rockstar is also the proud dad of supermodel daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, whom he shares with his ex Jerry Hall, 64. Continue reading to find out more about all eight of his kids.

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James James
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Melanie Hamrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Jagger#British#Sistah#Chanel#Wrangler#Vogue#Harper S Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Check, VAsportswar.com

Check with Mick Jagger.

Know any lawyers specializing in Selling Your Soul To The Devil -- lchoro 06/26/2021 4:12PM. Of course that’s why Dan’l Webster never became president ** -- `lag 06/26/2021 10:23PM. Many of us on the Lounge have been subscribers for ages to this guy. -- PhotoHokieNC 06/26/2021 5:39PM. You must log...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Mick Jagger Ghostwriter Calls Scrapped Memoir Boring

Author Barry Coleman said that the memoir he was ghostwriting for Mick Jagger was scrapped due to the book being boring, according to NME.com. Coleman, who was the second writer hired to interview and write the book for Jagger, recalled publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson hiring him in 1983 and picking up the project where the original author left off.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

John Travolta Shared a Rare Selfie with His Kids in Honor of Father's Day

John Travolta posted a rare selfie with his children in honor of his first Father's Day without Kelly Preston, his late wife of 28 years. In the photo, which was posted to Instagram, the 67-year-old actor smiles for the camera alongside his 21-year-old daughter, Ella, and 10-year-old son, Benjamin. Though the actor does occasionally make posts on his Instagram account, he seems to rarely ever post selfies, but Father's Day was a particularly special occasion for him this year. You can see the photo below.

Comments / 5

Community Policy