NFL approves use of alternate helmet starting in 2022

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.