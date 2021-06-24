Saskatchewan's Weekly Crop Report

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 3.6 days suitable for field work on average around the state last week. The average statewide temperature was 71.0 degrees last week, 2.9 degrees below normal. Illinois’ precipitation averaged 2.74 inches, which was 1.84 inches above normal. As of Sunday, the state’s corn crop was rated 7 percent poor to very poor, 25 percent fair, and 68 percent good to excellent while soybeans were rated 7 percent poor to very poor, 26 percent fair, and 67 percent good to excellent. While the winter wheat harvested for grain reached 63 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 65 percent, the winter wheat condition is still rated over 80 percent good to excellent. Area farmers report most of the local wheat has been cut followed by double-cropping soybeans. All farmers and ag-related workers are still reminded to think “safety first” as farm work continues throughout the region.
