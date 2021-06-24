Cancel
Environment

Saskatchewan's Weekly Crop Report

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainfall across the province for the week ending June 21 ranged from trace amounts to less than 5 millimetres for most areas, although higher amounts fell in the far northwest of the province surrounding Meadow Lake, in the Prince Albert area and an area north of Yorkton, ranging from 10 mm to as high as 32 mm.

