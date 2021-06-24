Saskatchewan's Weekly Crop Report

As the market settles back into somewhat of a normal schedule following the long Fourth of July weekend, the only thing normal about this year's market is that once again, nothing is normal. We thought that once the market trenched through the first quarter of 2021 that the remainder of year would be straight forward and to the point -- silly us! With the onset of severe drought in the West and an abundance of rain in the East, cattlemen are still trying to find the rhythm to this year's market and how they can best capitalize on the market's developments.