Daytona Beach, FL

Blue Alert system notifies of missing suspects

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 18 days ago
A Blue Alert has been sent to notify Floridians about the search of a suspect that shot a Daytona Beach police officer on Wednesday.

The National Blue Alert System, which was developed by the Blue Alert Foundation, Inc. created the BLUE ALERT system to assist law enforcement in finding criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers.

RELATED: Search for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Florida

The Blue Alert system is similar to the Amber and Silver alerts that are used to locate missing children and senior citizens. Florida founded the Blue Alert system in 2008, and the foundation is working for the system to be nationwide as it is implemented in 36 states.

The term “Blue Alert” means information will be sent through the network relating to the following:

  • the serious injury or death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty.
  • an officer who is missing in connection with the officer’s official duties
  • an imminent and credible threat that an individual intends to cause the serious injury or death of a law enforcement officer.

To sign up for Blue Alerts, you can visit the National Blue Alert System’s website .

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

