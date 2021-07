Airplane James stopped by Power 106 to discuss his new project ‘Eastside Special 2,’ surviving the quarantine and more with the LA Leakers!. James says he first really started to pay attention to his gift at 18 and decided to take it to the next level once he received the backing from now longtime friend and Producer J Blaze and even discussed his connection to Problem and recalls the time he finessed himself on one of the West Coast rapper’s songs.