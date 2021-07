Health providers can now refuse to treat LGBTQ patients based on moral beliefs. Pride flag in Cleveland, OhioPhoto Lexi Ross Istock/ Getty Images. As June's Pride Month comes to a close, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed an anti-LGBTQ bill into law allowing medical professionals to refuse to treat any patient over moral or religious beliefs. The religious objection provision did not come up in Congress for a stand-alone vote. Instead, the legislation was buried inside of the 2,438-page budget bill which passed last week.