CLEVELAND, Ohio — An emerging crime-fighting technique could help police track down dozens of unidentified rapists and murderers. You can listen online here. On Friday, police arrested Bart Mercurio at his home in Lorain County after DNA tied him to a 1999 rape in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. Cuyahoga County prosecutors teamed up with a Texas-based genetic testing company and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office’s forensic crime lab to use the same technique -- and the same genealogist -- that led to the 2018 arrest of the notorious Golden State Killer. In other news, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have legalized consumer fireworks. And Mayfield Heights is considering using its stimulus money to give city workers a $4,000 bonus.