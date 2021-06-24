Tuesday, June 29: It’s a Match!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In case you miss March Madness, Chronicle brings you the anticipation, nervous run-up, and joy of the moment UMASS Medical School students learn where their careers as doctors will begin. We catch-up with physicians we met in 2015 to learn what awaits today’s students about to embark on their journeys. The state’s first and only public medical school is set to graduate its largest class ever, a class that rose to the challenges of COVID-19. It’s a Match!