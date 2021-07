If you’ve been eager to play the games available on Xbox Game Pass through the cloud on your PC or Apple device, here’s some good news for you. Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now fully available to users on iOS and Windows. The service had launched for these platforms in a limited beta back in April, but now anyone with an iOS device or Windows PC should be able to take it for a spin. That is, as long as you’re in one of the 22 supported countries.