“When Do They Leave?”: Border Residents Bear the Latest Surge of DPS Troopers

Twice a week, Terence Garrett drives the same stretch of Texas Highway 48 from his home in Laguna Vista to the University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville, where he chairs the Department of Public Affairs and Security Studies. The 35-minute drive gives him a chance to take account of the ebbs and flows of border security, which he ponders while listening to Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, and other jazz favorites. Over the past decade, the presence of state law enforcement has grown from a smattering of black-and-white DPS vehicles to a near-ubiquitous army of troopers—part of a Texas-ification of border enforcement that costs taxpayers about $500 million a year.