White House, TN

Biden announces an infrastructure deal has been made

wilsonpost.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said he has agreed to a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of senators after White House officials and the senators had a massive breakthrough the night before in their infrastructure negotiations. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

www.wilsonpost.com

