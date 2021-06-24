Biden announces an infrastructure deal has been made

One of the most notorious defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters thought that he and other rioters had invaded the White House that day and not the U.S. Capitol, newly released video reveals. "This is me, touching the f------ White House, this is why we're here," bragged Douglas Austin Jensen as he was on the Capitol grounds, according to a selfie video from his own cellphone that day, during which he also chased a police officer while leading a pack of rioters. Jensen's lack of awareness about where he actually was played a role in the decision Tuesday by Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly to release Jensen after six months in jail into home confinement in Iowa.