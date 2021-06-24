Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KC Scout To Activate Several New Color Digital Message Boards June 28

By Townsquare Sedalia
Posted by 
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The KC Scout Traffic Management Center will begin activating new color digital message boards beginning Monday, June 28. These boards will feature digital travel time messages utilizing full color interstate and highway shields. Nationwide studies have shown that the color interstate and highway shields are easier for drivers to read as they travel along the freeway. As replacements of several KC Scout dynamic message boards were already scheduled for the spring 2021, KC Scout used this opportunity to install the upgraded boards.

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message Boards#Traffic Jams#Traffic Management#Color#Interstate System#Kc Scout#Modot Kc#888 Ask Modot#Kdot News#Nekansaskdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Deer Causes Sedalia Teen to Roll Jeep

A Sedalia teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1997 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 19-year-old Tyler W. Gilbertson of Sedalia, was on Route Y, west of Quisenberry Road at 3:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off right side of the roadway to avoid a deer that entered its path from the south. The Jeep overturned when it encountered a steep embankment and struck a fence.
AgriculturePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pipeline Foods, LLC Grain Dealer License Suspended

Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Grain Regulatory Services Program suspended the Missouri grain dealer license for Pipeline Foods, LLC. Effective immediately, Pipeline Foods, LLC is not licensed to operate as a grain dealer in the state of Missouri. Please contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture if you or your...
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Shopping for Back-to-School…Wait, Already?

We're just a week out of the Independence Day holiday weekend, and about three and a half weeks away from the 2021 Missouri State Fair. Probably, the last thing you're thinking about right now is shopping for school supplies for the upcoming year, but you may want to make a mental note of these dates-August 6-8. These are the three days where you can shop for back to school items with no sales tax.
Warsaw, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Couple of Big Events Getting Ready to Hit Warsaw

Get out your calendars and mark these dates down-August 7-8 and August 20-21. Two events you'll definitely want to attend!. August 7-8 at Drakes Harbor in Warsaw it's the Ozark Cigar Box Guitar Music Festival. The first festival was held in 2017. It was such a great success that The American Blues Scene rated that year's festival:
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Windsor Teens Injured in Henry County Rollover

Two Windsor teens were injured in a Henry County rollover that happened Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male juvenile was the driver of a eastbound 2000 Ford truck on Missouri 2, west of Missouri 23 at 12:40 p.m., when the driver applied the brakes and the vehicle began to skid. The driver lost control of the truck, which crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck an embankment. The Ford overturned onto its top, coming to rest facing south in the ditch.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bench Dedicated in Memory of Mary Merritt

Mayor John Kehde met with the Sedalia League of Women Voters Tuesday to dedicate a bench in memory of Mary Merritt near the fountain in front of the Sedalia Municipal Building. Among the group were members from the Sedalia Chapter of the League of Women Voters as well as many...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

City of Sedalia Offices Closed Monday

The City of Sedalia will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 5. Offices in the Municipal Building and the City’s Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed in observance of the holiday. Weekly trash pickup for the week of July 5 will follow the normal...
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy