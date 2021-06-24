KC Scout To Activate Several New Color Digital Message Boards June 28
The KC Scout Traffic Management Center will begin activating new color digital message boards beginning Monday, June 28. These boards will feature digital travel time messages utilizing full color interstate and highway shields. Nationwide studies have shown that the color interstate and highway shields are easier for drivers to read as they travel along the freeway. As replacements of several KC Scout dynamic message boards were already scheduled for the spring 2021, KC Scout used this opportunity to install the upgraded boards.ksisradio.com
