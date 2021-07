Here are the latest image renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. There are plenty of images surfacing but what our source shared is about as close we can get to the real thing. The colors are included now so we have a glimpse of what could be the next-gen premium foldable flagship smartphone. At the Galaxy Unpacked event this coming August, expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in more colors and with improved specs and features.