Despite being a fitness journalist at T3 – or maybe because of that – I get to test a lot of wireless headphones too (e.g. running headphones), such as the excellent Skullcandy Crusher Evo or Jaybird Vista, and I’m not going to lie, I love comparing these and see how they perform under different conditions. So when I was offered the chance to give the IRIS Flow a try, I didn’t hesitate much, especially since it promised to help me focus better as well as offering premium sound quality. And although I can’t put a label on how much it helped me concentrate more, the IRIS Flow headphones definitely had a massive emotional impact on my girlfriend.