Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison in Clinton County Court for involuntary manslaughter

A 59-year-old Marion, Virginia man has been sentenced in Clinton County Court to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. James Pruitt is accused of dumping the body of 46-year-old Charity Greene of Louisville, Kentucky on the side of new US 50 near the Trenton exit in August 2020. State Police say the two were traveling in Pruitt’s semi-truck when she became unresponsive while using drugs. He reportedly dragged her out of the truck and dumped her body and belongings in a roadside ditch.